SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Reduced by Refined Wealth Management

Refined Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 5.1% of Refined Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Refined Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $3,016,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $169.49 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $160.68 and a one year high of $193.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.40.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

