SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,037,000 after acquiring an additional 478,324 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,861,000 after acquiring an additional 424,039 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,986,000. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 299,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,198,000 after buying an additional 177,574 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,636,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD opened at $169.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.40. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $160.68 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

