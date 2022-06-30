SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 25,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

PSK stock opened at $35.90 on Thursday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $44.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.55.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.