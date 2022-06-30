SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Up 1%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) shot up 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.13 and last traded at $33.11. 193,061 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,739,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.78.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.26.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.