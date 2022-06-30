SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,325,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,664,000 after buying an additional 3,852,449 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,346,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,573,000 after buying an additional 748,684 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,542,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,817,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,355,000 after buying an additional 619,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,521,000.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.55. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

