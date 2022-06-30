Spheroid Universe (SPH) Achieves Market Cap of $2.40 Million

Spheroid Universe (SPH) traded up 15.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. One Spheroid Universe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0195 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges. Spheroid Universe has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $1,485.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spheroid Universe has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 90.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.19 or 0.01930319 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00179295 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00089347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015383 BTC.

About Spheroid Universe

Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,123,052,048 coins and its circulating supply is 123,052,048 coins. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Spheroid Universe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spheroid Universe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spheroid Universe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spheroid Universe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

