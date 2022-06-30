SPINDLE Hits One Day Volume of $504.00 (SPD)

SPINDLE (SPD) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 30th. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $120,271.37 and $504.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,117.23 or 1.00003543 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00036946 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00216053 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00230749 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00114728 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00070338 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004811 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000224 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

