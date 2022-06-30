Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Stake Lowered by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 168,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Spirit Realty Capital makes up approximately 2.6% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $7,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRC opened at $38.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.70. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.79 and a 12-month high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.42). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $167.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.11%.

Several research firms recently commented on SRC. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

