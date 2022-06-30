Splintershards (SPS) Market Capitalization Tops $36.99 Million

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One Splintershards coin can now be bought for about $0.0494 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Splintershards has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Splintershards has a market capitalization of $36.99 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001761 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002360 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00109952 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00010561 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000378 BTC.

DeXit Network (DXT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Splintershards Profile

Splintershards (SPS) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 838,791,802 coins and its circulating supply is 748,717,852 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

