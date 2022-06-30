Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $330.00 million-$350.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $357.55 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of SPWH traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,043. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.96. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $309.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.17 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPWH. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 535.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.0% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 128.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

