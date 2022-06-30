Sprinklr (CXM) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) is one of 413 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Sprinklr to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.2% of Sprinklr shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 43.8% of Sprinklr shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sprinklr and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sprinklr $492.39 million -$111.47 million -18.67 Sprinklr Competitors $1.72 billion $247.96 million -39,169.34

Sprinklr’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sprinklr. Sprinklr is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sprinklr and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprinklr 0 4 6 0 2.60 Sprinklr Competitors 1593 10951 23693 518 2.63

Sprinklr presently has a consensus target price of $17.07, suggesting a potential upside of 66.16%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 62.54%. Given Sprinklr’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sprinklr is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Sprinklr and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprinklr -23.69% -21.64% -12.77% Sprinklr Competitors -30.92% -62.45% -8.07%

Summary

Sprinklr competitors beat Sprinklr on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Sprinklr (Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc. provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey. Its products include Modern Research that enables its customers to listen, learn from, and act on insights gleaned from modern channels; Modern Care that enables brands to listen to, route, resolve and analyze customer service issues across modern and traditional channels; Modern Marketing and Advertising enables global brands to plan, create, publish, optimize, and analyze their organic/owned marketing content and paid advertising campaigns across modern channels; and Social Engagement and Sales allows customers listen to, triage, engage, and analyze conversations across modern channels. The company also provides professional, managed, training, and consultancy services. Sprinklr, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

