Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.98

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.98 and last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 43095 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average is $8.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSLV. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 119,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 18,583 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

