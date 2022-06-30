SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Trading Up 1.9%

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) shares were up 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.00 and last traded at $51.98. Approximately 1,680 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 198,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.03.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPXC shares. StockNews.com downgraded SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Get SPX alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.77 and a 200 day moving average of $50.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

SPX ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.90 million. SPX had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 33.11%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SPX Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 12,422 shares of SPX stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $684,452.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,472 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPXC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in SPX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SPX by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

SPX Company Profile (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.