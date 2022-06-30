Stegner Investment Associates Inc. Has $771,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Stegner Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $80.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.55. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.