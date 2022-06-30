Stegner Investment Associates Inc. Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Stegner Investment Associates Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 3.3% of Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.
NYSEARCA IVE opened at $138.16 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $132.18 and a 52-week high of $160.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.36 and a 200-day moving average of $151.18.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
