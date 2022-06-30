Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.10

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.10 and last traded at $12.17, with a volume of 47570 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.69.

STLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stellantis from €20.00 ($21.28) to €18.50 ($19.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DZ Bank raised shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.51.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 138,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 60,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 93,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

About Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

