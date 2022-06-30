Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STER shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sterling Check from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

STER opened at $16.21 on Friday. Sterling Check has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.15.

Sterling Check ( NASDAQ:STER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.05 million. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sterling Check will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director L Frederick Sutherland acquired 43,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $658,099.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 312,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,099.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 914,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,748,000 after acquiring an additional 12,215 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Sterling Check during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,890,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Check by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 556,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,419,000 after buying an additional 15,727 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,086,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at $883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.