stETH Hits 24 Hour Volume of $93,146.00 (STETH)

stETH (STETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 30th. In the last week, stETH has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About stETH

stETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official website is lido.fi . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

