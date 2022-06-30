Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of JOANN Call Options (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 8,243 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,658% compared to the average daily volume of 469 call options.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of JOANN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of JOANN from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JOANN by 86.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JOANN in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in JOANN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in JOANN by 920.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in JOANN in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JOAN traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,285. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average of $10.23. The stock has a market cap of $305.41 million, a P/E ratio of 70.37 and a beta of 1.22. JOANN has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.52.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.09 million. JOANN had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 44.49%. JOANN’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JOANN will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.04%.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

