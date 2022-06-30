Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Put Options (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 4,063 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,362% compared to the average volume of 165 put options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XENE. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.68. 4,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,918. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.76. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $36.42.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.94% and a negative net margin of 360.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

