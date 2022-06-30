StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ONTX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Onconova Therapeutics stock opened at $1.33 on Monday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72.

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,889.38% and a negative return on equity of 36.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 27,396 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $635,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 140.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 188,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

