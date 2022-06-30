StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ONTX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.
Onconova Therapeutics stock opened at $1.33 on Monday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 27,396 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $635,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 140.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 188,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.53% of the company’s stock.
About Onconova Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.
