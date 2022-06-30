StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPCB opened at $0.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.42. SuperCom has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.48.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 91.04% and a negative return on equity of 51.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SuperCom will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SuperCom stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of SuperCom Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SPCB Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.18% of SuperCom as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

