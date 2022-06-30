StockNews.com Lowers BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
Shares of BB opened at $5.54 on Monday. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.45.
BlackBerry Company Profile (Get Rating)
