StockNews.com Lowers Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chuy’s currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.80.

Chuy’s stock opened at $19.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $371.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.82. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $38.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.79.

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.35 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHUY. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,040,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,351,000 after buying an additional 247,435 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $6,209,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $3,619,000. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 426,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after buying an additional 131,930 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 547.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 130,087 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

