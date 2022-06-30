Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Short Interest Up 280.2% in June

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, an increase of 280.2% from the May 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 404,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Straumann stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $11.77. 146,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,126. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average is $14.99. Straumann has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $22.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.0417 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th.

SAUHY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Straumann from CHF 205 to CHF 150 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Straumann in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Straumann from CHF 404.20 to CHF 40.42 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.81.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

