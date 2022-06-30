Sue Rivett Purchases 4,684 Shares of Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Stock

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Rating) insider Sue Rivett bought 4,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £983.64 ($1,206.77).

Sue Rivett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pharos Energy alerts:

On Wednesday, April 27th, Sue Rivett bought 3,665 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £989.55 ($1,214.02).

LON:PHAR opened at GBX 22 ($0.27) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 24.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 25.87. Pharos Energy plc has a 1-year low of GBX 18.58 ($0.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 32.93 ($0.40). The firm has a market cap of £97.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, as well as a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126 located in the Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pharos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.