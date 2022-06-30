SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys 2,490 Shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of JOANN worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JOANN by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 34,982 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of JOANN by 298.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 790,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 592,409 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of JOANN by 242.1% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 351,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 248,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JOANN in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JOANN alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JOAN traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.52. 7,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.82 million, a PE ratio of 70.37 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10. JOANN Inc. has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $16.65.

JOANN ( NASDAQ:JOAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.09 million. JOANN had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JOANN Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.04%.

JOAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of JOANN from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of JOANN from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of JOANN from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

JOANN Company Profile (Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.