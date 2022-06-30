SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 7,207,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,111,000 after purchasing an additional 24,071 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,204,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,484,000 after purchasing an additional 495,680 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,037,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,843,000 after acquiring an additional 285,067 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 951,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,468,000 after acquiring an additional 239,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth $16,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

In other WideOpenWest news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 412,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,244,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,421,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,421,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,768 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WOW traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.22. 17,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,314. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.96 and a 52 week high of $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.52.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 83.12%. The company had revenue of $174.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

