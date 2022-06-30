SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $597,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 176,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 73,342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,163 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,792,000 after purchasing an additional 195,061 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385,402 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,131,000 after purchasing an additional 239,633 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SEM traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.76. 11,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.70. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $42.97.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Select Medical had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Select Medical to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

