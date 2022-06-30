SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $725,000 Stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,437 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Primoris Services worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 25.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Primoris Services by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Primoris Services by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 134,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Primoris Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 189,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at $2,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Shares of PRIM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,246. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.85. Primoris Services Co. has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $30.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09). Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $784.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 12.06%.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

