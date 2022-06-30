SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCII. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the first quarter valued at about $50,808,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1,220.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 249,861 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,519,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 638.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 149,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 129,432 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

NASDAQ RCII traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.50. 19,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,761. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $67.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Rent-A-Center’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

