Sumokoin Price Tops $0.0208 (SUMO)

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One Sumokoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sumokoin has a market capitalization of $951,345.78 and $25,294.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sumokoin

SUMO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 52,527,779 coins and its circulating supply is 45,827,779 coins. The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

