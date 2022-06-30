Suncor Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 28,315 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,998% compared to the typical daily volume of 914 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 55,104,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,379,277,000 after buying an additional 859,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,573,608,000 after purchasing an additional 702,121 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,270,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $823,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,547 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,306,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $685,090,000 after purchasing an additional 183,661 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 79.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $548,183,000 after buying an additional 7,438,559 shares in the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.14.

SU stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,332,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.10.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3623 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 43.57%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

