SuperFarm (SUPER) Price Down 15.5% This Week

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000627 BTC on major exchanges. SuperFarm has a total market cap of $47.98 million and $10.05 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SuperFarm alerts:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005772 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001852 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000453 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SuperFarm (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 403,829,654 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperFarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperFarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.