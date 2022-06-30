SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Cut to “Neutral” at Wedbush

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SIVB. Raymond James dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer raised SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $702.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $704.53.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $402.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $459.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $554.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $384.83 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.80.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 34.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total transaction of $252,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,147,145.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total value of $399,392.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,731.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $919,852 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 140.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

