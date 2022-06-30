SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) Trading Up 0.2%

SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB – Get Rating) was up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.82. Approximately 293,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 174% from the average daily volume of 107,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 739,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 47,397 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 330.8% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,507,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,838,000 after buying an additional 1,157,839 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 755,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after buying an additional 29,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 181,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 62,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in a technology-enabled sector.

