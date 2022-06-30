Swap (XWP) Price Down 9.9% Over Last Week

Swap (XWP) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Swap has a total market capitalization of $67,175.66 and $2.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Swap has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00195043 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $302.36 or 0.01596186 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005273 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00100090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00016083 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 15,430,875 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

