Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,036,000 shares, a drop of 57.3% from the May 31st total of 2,428,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 609.4 days.
Shares of SWDBF stock remained flat at $$13.11 on Thursday. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,876. Swedbank AB has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.90.
Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
