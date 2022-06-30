Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Sweet Earth stock remained flat at $$0.08 during midday trading on Thursday. Sweet Earth has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.12.

Sweet Earth Holdings Corporation cultivates, processes, and sells hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States and Spain. The company offers CBD and hemp infused skincare products, including CBD hydration creams, oat and honey cleansers, and soothing CBD lip balms; and CBD and hemp infused botanicals and essential oils, such as balancing CBD jasmine oils, soothing CBD bath salt soaks, invigorating CBD neem and turmeric scrubs, and aloe-infused CBD hand sanitizers.

