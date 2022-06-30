Swingby (SWINGBY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.61 Million

Swingby (SWINGBY) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Swingby coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Swingby has a market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $191,238.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swingby has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swingby alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00196179 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.66 or 0.01504433 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005317 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005323 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00096795 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005318 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002374 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby (CRYPTO:SWINGBY) is a coin. It launched on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 774,278,844 coins. The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swingby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swingby and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.