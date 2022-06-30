Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 540.0% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SWRAY stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $5.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,704. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average is $5.87. Swire Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

