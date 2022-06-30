Swop (SWOP) Market Cap Tops $4.41 Million

Swop (SWOP) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. During the last seven days, Swop has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Swop coin can currently be bought for about $1.88 or 0.00009380 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swop has a market capitalization of $4.41 million and $219.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 91.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.29 or 0.01740104 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00178983 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00083119 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015174 BTC.

About Swop

Swop’s total supply is 2,397,558 coins and its circulating supply is 2,340,385 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

Swop Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swop should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swop using one of the exchanges listed above.

