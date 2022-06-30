Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives $241.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $241.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SYNA shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $340.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $175,216.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,162.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $30,499.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,428.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Synaptics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,532,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,312,268,000 after buying an additional 608,675 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Synaptics by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,414,000 after buying an additional 162,405 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Synaptics by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 581,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,098,000 after buying an additional 149,514 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,357,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Synaptics by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after buying an additional 109,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $121.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $113.97 and a 1-year high of $299.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.45.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.65 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 12.17%. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

