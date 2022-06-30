Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 153,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,793,151 shares.The stock last traded at $13.92 and had previously closed at $13.85.
The company has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21.
Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.
About Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK)
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.
