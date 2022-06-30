Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 153,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,793,151 shares.The stock last traded at $13.92 and had previously closed at $13.85.

The company has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 33,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 202,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $1,061,000. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

