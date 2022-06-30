Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Short Interest Up 200.0% in June

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TAPM remained flat at $$2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77. Tapinator has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 3.46.

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter.

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms in North America and Europe. The company's library includes approximately 300 titles, such as Video Poker Classic and Crypto Trillionaire. It also provides in-app purchase and subscription services.

