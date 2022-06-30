Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.37

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.37 and last traded at C$1.41, with a volume of 378437 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.47.
A number of research firms have issued reports on TKO. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.38 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taseko Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.23.
The stock has a market cap of C$400.80 million and a P/E ratio of 7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.79, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.40.
In other news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.93, for a total transaction of C$293,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$796,960.
Taseko Mines Company Profile (TSE:TKO)
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
