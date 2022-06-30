Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.37

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.37 and last traded at C$1.41, with a volume of 378437 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.47.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TKO. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.38 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taseko Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.23.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$400.80 million and a P/E ratio of 7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.79, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.40.

Taseko Mines ( TSE:TKO Get Rating ) (NYSE:TGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$118.33 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.1521898 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.93, for a total transaction of C$293,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$796,960.

Taseko Mines Company Profile (TSE:TKO)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.