Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:TWODY opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Taylor Wimpey has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $25.29.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

