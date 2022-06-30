TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Short Interest Up 119.3% in June

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,170,000 shares, an increase of 119.3% from the May 31st total of 12,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.0 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TRP stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.69. The company had a trading volume of 125,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,363. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $44.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). TC Energy had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 109.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in TC Energy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TC Energy by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TC Energy by 344.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.