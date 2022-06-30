TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 160.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SNX traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.37. 4,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,401. TD SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $89.07 and a twelve month high of $130.93. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.71.

In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total transaction of $1,054,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,578,443.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total transaction of $86,859.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,914.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,166. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth $51,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 91.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 4.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 7.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

