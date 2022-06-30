Team Heretics Fan Token (TH) 24 Hour Volume Tops $56,840.00

Team Heretics Fan Token (TH) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 30th. Over the last seven days, Team Heretics Fan Token has traded 8% lower against the dollar. Team Heretics Fan Token has a market cap of $183,911.02 and approximately $56,840.00 worth of Team Heretics Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Team Heretics Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00002232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00192996 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $299.84 or 0.01572376 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00096133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00016035 BTC.

Team Heretics Fan Token Profile

Team Heretics Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 432,137 coins. Team Heretics Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @teamheretics . Team Heretics Fan Token’s official website is teamheretics.com

Buying and Selling Team Heretics Fan Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Team Heretics Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Team Heretics Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Team Heretics Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

